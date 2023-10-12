CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s Willimansett C3 Unit is taking steps to keep the community safe, with crime rising in the community.

The C3 unit held a meeting at the Boys and Girls Club this Thursday night to discuss ways to reduce gang activity, drugs, homelessness, and violence in the city. In the last month, the unit announced there has been 11 arrests, 3 vehicles stolen, 9 assaults and 19 larceny incidents.

And they hope to reduce these crimes by establishing relationships within the community by getting out of cruisers and walking around. Already they have done 37 park and walks.

“It’s engaging the community, but also finding solutions to the problems with crime and taking care of that, making the streets safer,” said Sgt. Alan Blankenship of Chicopee’s Willimansett C3 Unit.

Their primary focus right now is to patrol from Sarah Jane Park to Empire Street. They plan to continously hold monthly meetings to engage the community and hear their concerns.

