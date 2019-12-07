Childhood nearsightedness on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Optometric Association says childhood nearsightedness is on the rise.

The association says one and four parents have a child with nearsightedness, and about 75 percent of children with nearsightedness are diagnosed between the ages of three and 12.

Nearsightedness is up 25 percent from 40 years ago.

People who spend more time engaged in activities such as reading, working at a computer, or using phones may be more likely to develop nearsightedness.

Although Dr. Britt Adornato of Forest Park Eye Care says screens might play a role she seeing patients who don’t use screens at much still coming in with the problem.

“Kids aren’t outside as much and that can sometimes change the focal length of the eye,” said Adornato. “And so that could make kids more nearsighted. So yes they’re probably more of a prevalence now than there was 20 or 30 years ago.”

Doctor Adornato recommends starting annual eye exams in kindergarten.

She says there is treatment for nearsightedness such as wearing hard contacts but it comes with risks.

Doctor Adornado says parents should look out for symptoms such as children sitting closer to the TV to see, headaches, or potentially problems reading.

Doctors recommend children spend more time outside as a way to potentially prevent nearsightedness.