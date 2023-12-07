HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) is continuing to provide support to students who are parents, and their children.

The “Itsy Bitsy Closet” is a resource room on campus that offers donated children’s clothes, jackets, shoes, and books, which are free to HCC student parents.

“It’s open to all HCC student-parents,” said Emily Webber, who, as director of the Itsy Bitsy Child Watch, now also oversees the Itsy Bitsy Closet, which is conveniently located next door. “Student-parents can come and take whatever they need for their children – clothing, jackets, coats, shoes, and also books, to promote literacy at home.”

Webber came up with the idea and approached HCC students in the college’s Psychology of Women’s class as an opportunity for a Service Learning project. Students sorted, washed and folded the donated clothing. They modified and organized a storage large storage room to store the items. It opened to students in November.

“The research focused on why child care is so important to working mothers, and to college student mothers,” said Psychology Professor Sheryl Civjan, whose students participated. “We did a project last year that was focused specifically on child care. This is a little broader issue about early literacy.”

Additionally, Civjan’s students researched early childhood literacy and how it is impacted by child care. The results were compiled into a new Family Resource Guide available at the Itsy Bitsy Child Watch Center and the Itsy Bitsy Closet.