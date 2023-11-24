CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The weekend after Thanksgiving is a popular time for people to buy a Christmas tree.

The day after Thanksgiving means the holiday season is in full swing, and many people are looking to buy a Christmas tree. But how can you tell a good tree, from a poor tree?

“You want to get a tree that’s the right size for your house, and make sure there is room for a star or a topper,” says Quinn Shields of Chateau Harmony Christmas Trees. Experts say the optimal time to purchase a real Christmas tree typically falls between the end of November and early December.

And there are a variety of trees to choose from! Balsam fir is one of the most popular trees to purchase, known for its classic fragrance and needle retention. Before buying, experts say make sure to check for the trees freshness. You can do that by gently tugging on a few needles. If they come off easily, the tree may not be as fresh.

And whenever you buy a tree we will cut off the end to ensure that the most water can absorb up into the tree as possible. Once the tree is home, make sure to water it regularly, and its positioned away from heat sources like fireplaces.

A reminder from local fire departments to always make sure your smoke detectors are working.