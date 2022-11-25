STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas by Candlelight is returning to Old Sturbridge Village on Friday.

Visitors will be able to step into the past and celebrate New England’s holiday traditions back in the 19th century and now, according to a news release sent to 22News from Old Sturbridge Village. Guests can visit the 200-acre campus that is decorated for Christmas, watch demonstrations, and learn about the origin of different holiday traditions.

There will also be sweet treats and beverages, live music, a visit with Santa, and more. A new glass ornament display, sponsored by Oakwood Farm Christmas Barn in Spencer, MA will be there. There is also another new display that sheds light on holiday traditions from other cultures, and this year’s focus is Puerto Rican Christmas traditions.

This event is open from Friday until Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Old Sturbridge Village.