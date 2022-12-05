CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cinemark is getting into the holiday spirit with the showing of two seasonal films at select theaters.

Elf and The Polar Express are being shown at select Cinemark theaters in D-BOX seats, according to a news release sent to 22News from Cinemark. D-BOX seats are seats that have an in-seat motion that is synchronized with the movie.

The films will also be shown in regular XD movie theatres across western Massachusetts. Tickets are on sale now on the Cinemark website.

Cinemark in Hadley at the Hampshire Mall, Enfield, and West Springfield movie theaters will have the following schedule: