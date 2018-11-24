Christmas tree buyers could be facing a shortage in supply this year Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - There could be a Christmas tree shortage this year.

10 years ago, the Great Recession drove many Christmas tree farmers out of business and since it takes 8 to 10 years to grow a Christmas tree, we're seeing the lag in supply now.

The larger retailers aren't the ones having an issue, it's the smaller operations that are having a hard time finding trees to sell. However, the problem is focused more on the retailers, not the actual growers here in Western Massachusetts.

Paul Bunyan's Christmas Tree Farm in Chicopee told 22News their crop this year was just fine. Susan Lopes owner of Paul Bunyan's Christmas Tree Farm said, "We grow beautiful Christmas trees in our field. Beautiful fraser firs and conifers, people just love our trees and we love having them come here."

The weather isn't helping the problem. One spring frost damaged trees across Nova Scotia in Canada, an area that regularly supplies trees to the northeast.

Other Canadian farms are also covered in snow, making it harder to cut them down for transport but, here in the Pioneer Valley, we have many trees grown to choose from.

Black Friday is such a common day for locals to go and cut down their Christmas trees, that the day is also known as Green Friday.