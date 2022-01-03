Christmas tree disposal begins this week

(WWLP) – Cities and towns are starting Christmas tree pickup hours this week across the state with the holiday season now behind us.

State fire officials warn anyone with a real Christmas tree in their home to dispose of it in a timely manner. An old, dried out tree is a fire hazard.

In Pittsfield, crews will pick up trees Monday and Friday this week with more opportunities as the month goes on.

In Springfield, trees will be pickup up on your normal recycle day or you can drop them off at the Bondi’s Island landfill.

In West Springfield, pickup begins on Monday and will be picked up during your scheduled trash day and ends on the 21st.

The Town of Longmeadow will begin picking up Christmas trees Monday and continue through January 14.

Remember to take all decorations off your tree before disposing of it. DPW crews would like to remind the public that trees buried in snow will not be collected.