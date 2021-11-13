Christmas tree raffle to benefit Springfield organization

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Families are raising money for the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield in part with the ‘Trees of Hope’ event.

Nearly 7,000 raffle tickets have been sold so far, in hopes of winning the 37 trees on display at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke. The raffle ticket proceeds go to support this home away from home for families of children treated at Shriners Hospital.

“It’s absolutely amazing the work that we’ve done is just outstanding. Gary’s been a great partner and we are very thankful for the families that stay in the house,” Ronald McDonald House Development Manager Rosemarie Zello said.

People visiting Saturday’s “Trees of Hope” event at the Holyoke showroom were treated to Christmas songs from a Holyoke native and noted Nashville recording artist. The trees are raffled off next Friday at 2 p.m.