HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – CTS, previously known as Christmas Tree Shops, is moving towards liquidating all their remaining stores, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal.

The report states that the company has defaulted on a $45 million bankruptcy loan and will have to sell the remaining 70 stores unless a buyer can be found over the next few days.

This announcement means the location in Holyoke at 39 Holyoke Street will likely begin liquidation unless a buyer is found by the end of Wednesday. Other locations across Massachusetts to begin liquidation include Shrewsbury, Foxborough, and Natick.

CTS filed for bankruptcy in May and originally was planning to close just two locations in Massachusetts, stores in Sagamore and Falmouth. The Sagamore location was most known for its iconic windmill as you drive over the Sagamore Bridge into Cape Cod.

CTS is most known for selling seasonal items and home décor. At its peak, the company ran 82 stores across 20 states.