Cider Days events begin this weekend

Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend, a decades old tradition across Franklin, Hampshire and Worcester counties gets underway, we’re talking about Cider Days.

Organizers said this year will be outdoor focused with a trail across the area bringing together an exciting end to the apple picking season.

There are about 20 stops on the trail this year, with everything from orchard tours to demonstrations of how its made, to workshops on how you can perfect your craft.

West County Cider is just one of those stops, but the owners were essential in the process in starting this trail. Since its creation in 1994 this is an event that now brings in big business.

Cider Days Organizers Field Maloney and Lisa Davol gave their insight to 22News.

“Many commercial cider makers everywhere have got their start at Cider Days so that’s really interesting and significant”, Davol said. “We have such incredible apples here and we’re helping focus people on the wealth of our agricultural bounty when it comes to apples”, added Maloney.

Cider Days will have events this Saturday and Sunday.