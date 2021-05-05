Cinco de Mayo: Where to find Mexican food in western Massachusetts

TIJUANA, MEXICO – JUNE 30: The Mexican flag flies near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 30, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. In the midst of controversial U.S. border policies, Mexico’s presidential election will be held July 1. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Cinco de Mayo holiday arrives, several local restaurants are known for making the best margaritas in western Massachusetts.

According to history.com the Cinco de Mayo holiday celebrates the Mexican army’s win during a battle with France back in 1862. The battle which took place in Puebla allowed Mexico to keep a part of its territory.

However, the popular holiday is celebrated a lot more in the United States than in Mexico.

Cinco de Mayo also known as the Battle of Puebla Day is not Mexico’s independence day which is a popular misconception, that day is instead September 16.

Mexican Restaurants in western Massachusetts

Last year due to COVID-19 many restaurants like Frontera Grill remained closed during the holiday in Massachusetts, however, this year more restaurants will be open and ready to celebrate.