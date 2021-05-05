Cinco de Mayo: Where to find Mexican food in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Cinco de Mayo holiday arrives, several local restaurants are known for making the best margaritas in western Massachusetts.
According to history.com the Cinco de Mayo holiday celebrates the Mexican army’s win during a battle with France back in 1862. The battle which took place in Puebla allowed Mexico to keep a part of its territory.
However, the popular holiday is celebrated a lot more in the United States than in Mexico.
Cinco de Mayo also known as the Battle of Puebla Day is not Mexico’s independence day which is a popular misconception, that day is instead September 16.
Mexican Restaurants in western Massachusetts
- El Forastero Mexican Restaurant & Cantina at 360 N Westfield Street in Feeding Hills
- On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina at 33 Border Way in West Springfield
- Moctezuma’s Traditional Mexican, at 684 Belmont Avenue in Springfield
- Frontera Grill at 1411 Boston Road in Springfield and at 1625 Memorial Drive in Chicopee
- Mi Ranchito Tex Mex at 69 Franklin Street in Westfield
- Sabores Authentic Mexican at 1490 Allen Street in Springfield
- Bueno Y Sano at 415 Cooley Street in Springfield and at 935 Riverdale Street in West Springfield
- Macho Taco at 67 Springfield Street in Agawam
- Mission Cantina at 58 Cottage Street in Easthampton and at 485 West Street in Amherst – Offering only take out and delivery
- La Veracruzana at 63 South Pleasant Street in Amherst, 31 Union Street in Easthampton, and 31 Main Street in Northampton
- El Guanaco at 50 Lamb Street in South Hadley
Last year due to COVID-19 many restaurants like Frontera Grill remained closed during the holiday in Massachusetts, however, this year more restaurants will be open and ready to celebrate.