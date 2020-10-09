Cinemark theaters open in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cinemark theaters across the state are throwing reopening parties Friday including the locations in West Springfield and Hadley.

Face masks will be required, physical distancing will be enforced and showtimes will be staggered.

No free refills on popcorn or beverages will be allowed that includes the pre-paid refillable cup and popcorn tubs.

Cash will not be accepted for snack purchases and contactless pay is encouraged for all transactions.

In addition to traditional showtimes private theaters can be rented both for private screenings and big-screen video game parties.

The War With Grandpa

Hocus Pocus – Comeback Classics

Coco – Comeback Classics

Tenet

The New Mutants

Unhinged

Beetlejuice (1988) – Comeback Classics

Infidel

Break the Silence: The Movie (Korean with English subtitles)

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary – Comeback Classics

Psycho (1960) 60th Anniversary presented by TCM