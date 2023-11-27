SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) has received $84,737 from the state to help farmers in western Massachusetts connect with their communities.

On Monday, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced $800,000 in grants awarded to ‘Buy Local’ organizations across the state with the goal of helping farmers sell their produce locally and create long-term relationships with their consumers. CISA, located in South Deerfield, will use its grant money to help farmers in Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties connect with their consumers and help them increase sales.

“Nourishing and healthy food is grown right here in Massachusetts, but not all of our residents have access to these local farms,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “This funding will help bridge that gap by investing in our Buy Local organizations, farmers, and environmental justice communities. Everyone, regardless of race or income, deserves access to fresh, local products.”

Berkshire Grown in Great Barrington was also awarded $91,477 and will help strengthen collaborative initiatives that address food security throughout Berkshire County. Berkshire Grown also connects local farms to community partners to help make produce available to all Berkshire communities.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) works with Buy Local organizations all year long to help increase the demand for locally grown food.

“MDAR values the ingenuity that the Buy Local organizations instill in their own regional and collective work, with many collaborating to enhance their initiatives,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “Each of the organizations have the pulse of the needs of their farmers/producers in their respective areas. We’re proud to partner with all of them in advancing our shared goals of increasing the purchase and consumption of locally grown food by our consumers in the Commonwealth.”

A total of ten Buy Local organizations across the Commonwealth received funding.