CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is shining a bit brighter Friday night with holiday spirit! All thanks to a beloved annual tradition.

Friday night marked the city’s annual ‘Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.’ Hundreds gathered at Chicopee City Hall to watch the lighting of the Christmas tree.

And to go with the sights, some sounds! Local Girl Scouts, Victory Chapel Choir, and the Chicopee High School Marching band provided caroling. A performance by members of Dance Dynamics and Vibes Dance Studio also helping to make the night bright.

“It brings the family together, pretty much,” expressed Eric Heatley of Chicopee.

“It brings the community together, it’s great to see the community out here, doing events like this,” added Kara Mainville of Chicopee. “Getting us together, the kids got to see Santa and as a Chicopee resident, it feels really good to come together like this.”

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau was joined by Santa Clause and Mrs. Claus to spread holiday cheer.

Kids were able to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas and even took home some gifts.

