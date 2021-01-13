City of Chicopee will host an online financial aid event for students

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is hosting a Virtual Financial Aid and FAFSA Night on January 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to help students who may struggle to pay for their college education.

According to a post on the City of Chicopee’s Facebook page, in order to qualify the student has to complete a free application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA.

Financial aid can be any form of funding that helps a student pay for college, which includes scholarships, grants, loans, and work-study programs.

For those who can’t attend the online event on that date, the City of Chicopee will host another financial aid event on February 9 from 6:30 p.m to 7:15 p.m.

To register for the financial aid events visit the following websites: