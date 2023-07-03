HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 6-million gallons of sewage has leaked into the Connecticut river from the City of Holyoke’s sewage collection system following heavy rain.

According to a press release sent to 22News the discharge may have a negative impact on the water quality downstream and to the adjacent community. The city is advising people to avoid contact with the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to increased bacteria and other pollutants consisting in rainwater and untreated or partially treated sewage.

The notifications for sewage discourages swimming, fishing, boating, and other water activities during this time. Anytime there is a sewage overflow into the Connecticut River, the City of Holyoke shares that information to the public.