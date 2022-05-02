HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – July 4th festivities in Holyoke will take place at Holyoke Community College on Friday, June 24th.

The community is invited to enjoy entertainment, food, vendors, and activities for children beginning at 6 p.m. with the fireworks display at dusk. Vendors interested in joining the event are encouraged to contact the Parks and Recreation Department for a permit application at 413-322-5620.

If the event has to be postponed due to weather concerns, it will take be rescheduled for Saturday, June 25th.