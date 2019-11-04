City of Holyoke looking for Christmas tree donation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Alex Morse is looking to select this year’s Christmas tree for Holyoke and needs your donation of a tree.

The city asks that the tree is a minimum height of 25′ and in the local area away from electrical lines. The deadline to offer a tree is November 22nd at 4:00 p.m.

If you would like to donate a tree, contact the Mayor’s office at 413-322-5510.

