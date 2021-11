The sun shines through the limbs of fraser fir Christmas trees at Maines Tree Farm in Glade Valley, N.C., Friday, Dec. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield is ready to kick off the holiday season with a classic holiday staple.

In downtown Pittsfield a holiday tree will be delivered and installed to commemorate the upcoming holiday season. The tree was selected and cut earlier this week and will find its new home at Park Square between 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. on November 12th.

City officials were looking for a tree with a minimum height of 30 feet.