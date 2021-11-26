City of Springfield kicks off holiday season with Mayor Sarno

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will celebrate the start of the winter holiday season this Friday with a number of events downtown.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will help celebrate the opening of the ice skating rink at MGM Springfield. This event will be open for public skating from today through January 2nd. There will be a reopening ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in MGM Springfield Armory Square.

On Friday evening the city will flip the switch on holiday lights and decorations all over town. The Springfield museums will present their lighting of the quadrangle ceremony at 5:00 p.m. Mayor Sarno and Santa will kick off the celebration which will include refreshments, live music and complimentary visits to the Gingerbread: Under the Sea exhibit.

Mayor Sarno and MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley will also join the community to light up the MGM Springfield Christmas tree with a ceremony in Armory Square on Friday evening at 6:00 p.m.

The ceremony will include numerous events and special appearances including cheerleaders from the New England Patriots, holiday songs and of course a visit from Santa.