City officials in Springfield call on residents to prepare for Henri

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — With Tropical Storm Henri making its way through western Massachusetts on Sunday, the city of Springfield is warning residents to prepare for significant street flooding and potential power outages.

Springfield Mayor Sarno brought together department heads for a situational update on city efforts to prepare for the storm. The director of emergency preparedness and district fire chief Tyler Denson said to be prepared for strong winds of up to 60 miles per hour through midnight, as well as heavy rains.

That rain greatly increases the chances for flooding, and to make matters worse, the ground is saturated and there are still areas clearing from the last thunderstorm.

“We can take 3-4 inches of rain if it’s over 24 hours if it’s in a half-hour that’s a little different,” Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli said. “If you can help us out with some of the basins, that’s great. Our guys will be out there, but we anticipate with the leaves still being on the trees, that’s going to be a problem.”

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris also added that they have identified buildings in every neighborhood that could be turned into a shelter in the event it’s necessary. The city does expect fallen trees and outages. If this happens, call 9-1-1 immediately, police said there will be crews ready to respond.