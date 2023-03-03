WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wood-n-Tap held an open house for city officials Thursday afternoon.

Wood-n-Tap is located at 955 Riverdale Road in West Springfield and officially opens to the public on March 8th. The Hartford Restaurant Group currently has nine locations in Connecticut that offer a casual bar and grill. This is its first out-of-state business at the former Carrabba’s.

“When Mike and I began the business in 2002 years with our first Wood-n-Tap in Hartford, we never could have imagined growing to 10 locations,” said Phil Barnett, who is co-founder and co-president with business partner, Mike Hamlin. “We are so excited to open our first Wood-n-Tap in our neighboring state of Massachusetts,” he continued. “We have received so much support from local officials there, town departments and the public-at-large and we promise to be an asset to the West Springfield community.”

They are hosting a grand opening for ticket holders this Saturday, proceeds will go to The West Springfield Boys and Girls Club. Tickets can be purchased for $35 each that include “complimentary food, select beverages, and lots of fun.”

“One of the first things we discussed when we began work on the West Springfield location was to identify a non-profit that would benefit from opening night,” said Barnett, noting the stellar reputation the local non-profit has for all it does for young people.

“On behalf of our Board of Trustees, staff and especially the kids and families we serve the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club is extremely great full the support of Wood N Tap,” said club executive director Dan D’Angelo. “The funds raised at the March 4 fundraising event will assist in furthering the programs and opportunities offered at the club to all of our Club members”.