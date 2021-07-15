City to work with AIC on pedestrian safety after deadly accident

City to improve pedestrian safety on Wilbraham Road in Springfield after AIC employee was struck and killed by car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials are working with AIC to improve the safety of pedestrians along Wilbraham Road and an employee was hit and killed by a car Tuesday.

In a news release sent to 22News from the office of Mayor Domenic Sarno, the Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli will work with American International College (AIC) to review safety measures that can be out in place to increase safety on Wilbraham Road for residents and students and employees of AIC.

“My heartfelt sympathy and condolences go out to the family and friends of Lani Kretschmar and to President Maniaci and the AIC campus. What happened on Wilbraham Road was a tragedy. My administration is committed to working with Ward 4 City Councilor Malo Brown, DPW Director Chris Cignoli and President Vincent Maniaci and his AIC team to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Both pedestrians and vehicles need to pay attention and we will do what we can to make sure pedestrian safety measures are in place for our Mason Square neighborhood residents and students and staff of AIC. Councilor Brown and I look forward to announcing the formal public safety project ASAP.” Mayor Sarno