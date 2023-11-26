CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We have quite a bit of rain on the way Sunday night into Monday, it could be heavy at times and many areas could see about an inch of rain.

The leaves have now come off the trees and many of us have cleaned up our yards but in the road in front of your house there may be leaves clogging the storm drains. Cleaning those storm drains helps to prevent street flooding and also basement flooding.

So it’s very important to get out there and clean out those storm drains when we have rain like we’re going to have Sunday night into Monday morning.