MANSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cleanup has begun after three tornadoes touched down in Massachusetts during Friday’s storms.

The National Weather Service confirmed that Weymouth experienced an EF-1 tornado, another was confirmed in North Attleboro and Mansfield, and an EF-0 was confirmed in Stoughton.

The storm also caused power outages, flooding, and major damage around Park Avenue in Weymouth. The tornado there featured winds topping 110 miles an hour, reportedly lifting a water tower and uprooting trees.

No injuries have been reported from the tornados.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, is used to assign a tornado a ‘rating’ based on the estimated wind speeds and related damage caused by the tornado, according to the National Weather Service. When tornado-related damage is being surveyed, it is compared to a list of Damage Indicators (DIs) and Degrees of Damage (DoD) which helps to estimate better the range of wind speeds the tornado likely produced. From that, a rating (from EF0 to EF5) is assigned.