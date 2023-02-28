CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After this past winter storm a reminder for drivers to clear their cars of ice and snow, before hitting the road.

According to AAA, Massachusetts does not have a law specifically addressing snow on cars. However, drivers who do not remove snow and ice from their vehicles could be cited for driving with an “unsecured load” and fined $200.

In addition, if the snow is blocking a window, a driver could be cited for “impeding operation of a motor vehicle” and fined $40.

If you are driving with snow on your car on the Mass Pike, you could be fined $100.