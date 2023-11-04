CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Daylight saving time ends this weekend, and now is the time to start preparing for the clock change.

Daylight saving time means that you will now get an extra hour of sleep before that alarm clock goes off.

Clocks will be set back by one hour at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, and it will start to get dark around 5:30 p.m. as winter approaches, which can throw off sleep schedules.

Here are some tips that you may want to keep in mind before this shift happens.

Set your watch and clock to the new time before you go to bed.

Get some quality sleep leading up to the time change.

You may want to make time to get some daylight exposure before it gets dark.

Consider taking a short nap, if you get sleepy during the day.

Daylight saving time will last until March 10, 2024.