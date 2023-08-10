CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As college students prepare to go back to school, cyber criminals are working to steal their money.

Phishing attacks are targeting students this back-to-school season. One tactic that these cyber criminals are using to get students’ personal information is an email that claims to be from the school’s “financial department.”

The Better Business Bureau says that students may receive messages via text or email, instructing them to click on a link doing so could give your user name, password, or other personal information to these hackers while possibly downloading viruses onto your devices.

Some of the other attacks that the BBB recommends watching out for are fake credit cards. Cyber criminals are creating special offers to encourage students to apply for their first credit card. These phony offers are designed to access personal information. Cyber criminals are also targeting students by creating fake scholarships and grant programs.

The BBB says to be wary of phone calls from companies guaranteeing they can help reduce loan payments or offer a hefty grant. Instead, contact your school’s financial aid office to verify these companies or look them up online to see if it brings up any scam alerts or reviews.

You can protect your personal information by using security software on your devices. Also, protect your accounts by creating unique passwords and having a multi-step security system in place that will notify you of any suspicious activity.