CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Sections of I-391 Northbound will be closed for road construction beginning Monday, May 15.

A closure north of exit 5 from Monday, May 15 to Wednesday, May 17, and a closure at exit 6 beginning on Thursday, May 18 that is expected to last several months, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

Drivers should expect delays. Message boards, signs and police details will be available to direct drivers. Detours will be in place during the road closures:

Closure of I-391 northbound north of exit 5 from Monday, May 15 to Wednesday, May 17

All traffic will be detoured to the exit 5 ramp to Main Street. Traffic will continue to Appleton Street, to Maple Street, and then to Resnic Boulevard.

Closure of I-391 northbound at exit 6, beginning Thursday, May 18

Commercial truck traffic will be detoured to the exit 5 ramp to Main Street. Traffic will continue to Appleton Street, to Maple Street, and then to Resnic Boulevard.

Car traffic will be detoured to the exit 6 ramp. Traffic will continue onto Jackson Street, to Maple Street, and then to Resnic Boulevard.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.