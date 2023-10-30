SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Liberty Bank is holding a clothing drive to collect professional work attire for Suit Up Springfield and Dress for Success.

Both organizations provide clothing for persons needing job interview clothing, work apparel and accessories for an office or other professional business environment.

Suit Up Springfield is in need of suits, shirts, ties, shoes and outside coats. Dress for Success is seeking dresses, suits, skirts, pants, shoes, outwear and jewelry.

Beginning Wednesday, November 1 through November 30, collection boxes will be located at Monarch Place Security Station on first floor, Palazzo, Nosh, Springfield Business Improvement District or Tower Square. Donations will be accepted Monday through Friday from 9am-5pm.