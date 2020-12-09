Coat and toy drive hosted by Beauty Batlles Lounge on Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Beauty Batlles Lounge will host a drive-through toy and coat drive to help those in need at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 13th.

Any new toys and coats will be collected at 661 Front Street.

“Sometimes all you need is a little helping hand to make someone’s day, it takes a village to make things happen and with 2020 keeping us all at a distance and drive-bys being the way to celebrate everything, we thought this would be the perfect way to bring everyone together in a safe social distance way,” said Ashley Batlle, owner of Beauty Batlles Lounge.

The toys will be given to Wonderfund, MA, an organization that collects toys for children in Massachusetts foster care.

The coats will be donated to Womanshelter/Compañeras and go to women and families spending the holiday season in area shelters.