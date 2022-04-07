CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor John Vieau was joined by seniors at the RiverMills Center on Main Street.

He said people were really interested in learning more about a proposed roundabout project in Chicopee. The project would have multiple roundabouts to navigate traffic from the turnpike on-ramp to the intersection here at Montgomery Street. A peanut-shaped one at the intersection of Granby Road and Montgomery Street and then another roundabout at Granby and McKinstry avenue. They would also have a raised median on the road leading to the I-90.

“One of the things that was brought up last month is the preliminary plans for the right of way, or roundabout, at McKinstry, Grattan and Montgomery. They want to see these plans. So I decided it would be in the best interest for me to bring them.”

Coffee with the mayor happens the first Thursday of every month at 10:30 in the morning at the RiverMills Senior Center.