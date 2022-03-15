WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield DPW is out and about filling the potholes they’ve gotten requests for this winter.

They’re doing what is known as “cold patching” where they fill the potholes with a gravel and oil mixture and then run them over to seal them. These potholes usually develop over the winter that recedes from hot patches. Sometimes the cold patch method can last until next winter. But It all depends on the amount of rain that gets into the cracks and cars running over the patches which can pull them up.

“Potholes is a never-ending game in all these towns and cities it really is. It makes hard times for cars, popped tires, broken ball joints.” Kevin Malmbord, West springfield DPW

They’ll come back in the summer and whatever is ripped out of the patches will be redone with hot patching.

That’s where you see DPW departments using a roller to seal the new pavement.

West Springfield DPW chooses which ones to do based on resident tips but cannot do roads owned by MassDOT like Route 20 or Route 5, call 413-582-0599 to report potholes on these roads. For other West Springfield roads call 413-263-3242.