Coldest air of the season moves into western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just a couple of weeks ago we were experiencing record warm temperatures across western Massachusetts. People were wearing shorts and t-shirts as temperatures climbed into the 70s.

Our average high temperature for this time of year should be in the upper 40s and our average low temperature is right around 30 degrees.

But the weather was quite a bit colder than that on Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and wind chills making it feel like it was only in the teens.

People at Forest Park in Springfield bundled up for the cold weather. Many were wearing gloves, hats and even scarves. Some people had mixed feelings about the arrival of the colder temperatures.

“Oh I think it’s beautiful, this is nice, winds not too bad it’s nice and sunny outside, beautiful park to walk around,” said Bob Mayer who is visiting from Michigan.

“I don’t like it too much really but at least today is sunny. We were very lucky that it came a little late but this time any other year we were already freezing,” said Luisa Powers of Springfield.

If you do plan to be outside in the cold you should dress in layers and wear a hat and gloves and make sure you don’t leave your pets outdoors.