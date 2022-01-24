Coldest Days 5K in Springfield to raise awareness of homelessness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission is holding the “Coldest Day 5K” in Forest Park on Saturday, February 5.

The 9th Annual Coldest Days 5K Walk/Run will be held at the ECOS Building in Forest Park beginning at 10 a.m. to raise awareness of homelessness and helps raise money to support the Springfield Rescue Mission’s Emergency, Rehabilitation and Community Food Programs.

A virtual event is also being held the entire month of February for participants to walk or run inside on treadmill or outside on the track.

For more information or to register visit www.springfieldrescuemission.org.

“I am looking forward to our Coldest Days 5K & Virtual Walk/Run event! Come on out and join us as we run the race for the Homeless of Greater Springfield! Hebrews 12:1… “let us run with patience the race that is set before us”. Together we can accomplish much for the Lord. See you there,” said Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director/CEO.