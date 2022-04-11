CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts students are being priced out of public college by rising tuition. And teacher’s associations are sounding the alarm.

“The crisis for people of color, particularly Black and LatinX students, is at its worst in community colleges,” said Merrie Najimy, President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association. “With unenrollment around 30% over the last couple of years, we also see enrollment down at the state university system.”

According to a new report, tuition and fees at Massachusetts’ public colleges have increased at a faster rate compared to the rest of the U.S., exceeding family income. Massachusetts’ family income has only increased by 13% since 2000, while community college students have seen an increase of 52% in tuition and fees. And 59% for state public universities.

Financial Aid has also not kept pace with the rising cost of college. 22News spoke with college students who said they wouldn’t have pursued higher education if they didn’t have help paying for it.

“I know I probably wouldn’t have gone to college if I had to pay loans… that would have been anxiety-inducing,” Olly Aajo, a student at Amherst College.

“It stresses me out a lot,” Taylor Masteralexis, a Smith College student, added. “Especially when thinking about graduate school, and how I am going to pay for that. Will I have to take a gap year? Or will I have to work a few years?”

Local educators have been advocating for the Fair Share Amendment, a proposed state tax on annual incomes above $1 million. The amendment would generate over $1 billion annually and would be spent on public education and make public colleges affordable.

“It would increase access for families to higher education,” Ian Rhodewlt ,an educator in Amherst explained. “Working families, poor families, middle class families have been paying their taxes, the uber rich, the 1%, to pay their fair share of taxes.”

Also in the report…just over 60% of students at public universities now take out loans to complete their degrees….compared to a little more than 50% of students at private colleges.

Public university students now graduate with more debt.

Massachusetts residents will be seeing the Fair Share Amendment on the November ballot this year.