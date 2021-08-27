College student discounts available at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall is giving all students across western Massachusetts a chance at discounts with the return of their Shopping 101 promotion.

Soon-to-be and currently enrolled college students can show their school ID to get exclusive discounts and take part in store events and raffles. Stores across the mall participating are the following:

  1. 110 Grill
  2. Aeropostale
  3. All in Adventures
  4. Altitude Trampoline Park
  5. American Eagle
  6. Apple
  7. Best Buy
  8. Captain Candy
  9. Express
  10. Francesca’s
  11. H&M*
  12. Lane Bryant
  13. LOFT
  14. Macy’s
  15. Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub
  16. Old Navy
  17. Pandora
  18. Pretzel Maker
  19. Round1 Bowling & Amusement
  20. Sephora
  21. Smoothie Island
  22. Theory Skate & Snow
  23. Things Remembered
  24. Torrid
  25. Trollbeads
  26. Tutti Frutti
  27. Uno Pizzeria & Grill
  28. Yankee Candle

“With various start dates before and after Labor Day at area colleges and universities, we decided to extend the event to cover a 10-day period before and after the holiday weekend,” shared Lisa Wray, Holyoke Mall’s Marketing Director.  “This way too, local students that haven’t headed off to college can take advantage of these offers.”

The event used to be one-day only after it was canceled for 2020. This year they’ve extended it to a 10-day run starting Saturday, August 28, and running through Wednesday, September 8.

