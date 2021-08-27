College student discounts available at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall is giving all students across western Massachusetts a chance at discounts with the return of their Shopping 101 promotion.

Soon-to-be and currently enrolled college students can show their school ID to get exclusive discounts and take part in store events and raffles. Stores across the mall participating are the following:

110 Grill Aeropostale All in Adventures Altitude Trampoline Park American Eagle Apple Best Buy Captain Candy Express Francesca’s H&M* Lane Bryant LOFT Macy’s Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub Old Navy Pandora Pretzel Maker Round1 Bowling & Amusement Sephora Smoothie Island Theory Skate & Snow Things Remembered Torrid Trollbeads Tutti Frutti Uno Pizzeria & Grill Yankee Candle

“With various start dates before and after Labor Day at area colleges and universities, we decided to extend the event to cover a 10-day period before and after the holiday weekend,” shared Lisa Wray, Holyoke Mall’s Marketing Director. “This way too, local students that haven’t headed off to college can take advantage of these offers.”

The event used to be one-day only after it was canceled for 2020. This year they’ve extended it to a 10-day run starting Saturday, August 28, and running through Wednesday, September 8.