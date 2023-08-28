SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – College-aged students are reporting all-time high levels of anxiety and depression in recent years, motivating higher education to offer more support services and try to understand this growing level of stress.

Classes are in session at colleges and universities across the country and students are already stressed. According to a new study from the University of Michigan, 44-percent of college students report symptoms of depression while 37-percent reported anxiety disorders. The causes are varied, 22News asked new students at AIC what they are worried about.

AIC Freshman Nick Mauro said, “Honestly, time management. Especially with playing a sport. Practice, eat, work, school. Just staying on top of everything.”

“Just worrying about being part of the community. Being away from home, even though I’m not that far,” said AIC Freshman Javier Simms from Holyoke.

Research from the CDC also points to food insecurity, difficulty covering expenses, even the pressure of relationships like a promising romantic partner, difficult roommate or pressure from home.

The good news is administrations are taking the need seriously. 22News asked AIC President Hubert Benitez what they are doing to try and alleviate some of that stress, “Different students deal with anxiety and sensitivity in different ways. We make sure we personalize the delivery of that service. So I invite them to first make sure they seek help seek help early and don’t be ashamed to seek help.”

That study from the University of Michigan indicates that college students are doing just that, taking advantage of support programs at a higher rate than ever with more than one-third of participants saying they have engaged with a therapist or program in the last year.