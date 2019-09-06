Columbia Gas crews going door-to-door to repair outage in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbia Gas crews are going door-to-door in West Springfield Friday morning as they work to repair a natural gas service outage.
According to Columbia Gas, the outage started Thursday afternoon during maintenance at a company regulator station along Riverdale Street.
The following streets were affected by the outage:
- Highland Ave.
- Whitney Ave.
- Elizabeth St.
- Marion St.
- Prospect Ave. from Highland to Farmer Brown Lane
- Bacon Ave.
- Hayes Ave.
- Brightwater St.
- Riverdale St. from Holyoke Line to Brush Hill Ave.
So far, gas has been restored to about half of the affected customers. Columbia Gas personnel are going door-to-door to relight appliances for the remaining customers.
Columbia Gas reports that there is no gas leak and no safety issue.