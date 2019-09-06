Columbia Gas crews going door-to-door to repair outage in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbia Gas crews are going door-to-door in West Springfield Friday morning as they work to repair a natural gas service outage.

According to Columbia Gas, the outage started Thursday afternoon during maintenance at a company regulator station along Riverdale Street.

The following streets were affected by the outage:

Highland Ave.

Whitney Ave.

Elizabeth St.

Marion St.

Prospect Ave. from Highland to Farmer Brown Lane

Bacon Ave.

Hayes Ave.

Brightwater St.

Riverdale St. from Holyoke Line to Brush Hill Ave.

So far, gas has been restored to about half of the affected customers. Columbia Gas personnel are going door-to-door to relight appliances for the remaining customers.

Columbia Gas reports that there is no gas leak and no safety issue.