Columbia Greenway Rail Trail bridge installed across Main Street in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bicycle riders are jubilant about that new bridge in downtown Westfield is being built especially for them.

Passerby got their first look at the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail bridge across Main Street since its installation late Monday night. It’s a vital connector with a network of New England rail trails and a significate addition to the Westfield landscape.

“The Central Section of the Columbia Greenway, including this bridge, is not yet open to the public but is expected to open later this year. The Central Section starts at this bridge and will extend to the Westfield River Esplanade. It includes this bridge, three other new ones, and the Elm Street Bridge which is being rehabilitated.” Jonathan McHatton, Director of Planning and Development, Board of Directors of the Friends of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail

(Friends of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail)

(Friends of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail)

(Friends of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail)

(Friends of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail)

“We will have only one of the elevated rail trails in the country, one of the few that are elevated. Another one is in New York City, it’s called the High Line. It’ll bring a beautiful perspective to downtown Westfield helping people get all the way to New Haven.”

🚨 Central Section construction update: The Main Street Bridge has been installed! This signature bridge of the Columbia Greenway was constructed in one night thanks to the hard work of the construction crews (and two big cranes)!

More photos to follow! pic.twitter.com/TTZDUmJg0P — Friends of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail (@ColumbiaGreenwa) April 6, 2021

The design of the downtown span replicates the twin green bridges over the nearby Westfield River.