Columbus Day weekend activities for families in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbus Day is a national holiday that commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492, and occurs on Monday, October 11.
Are you looking for something to do during the Columbus Day weekend? 22News is working for you with a list of events being held in western Massachusetts.
- Six Flags New England Fright Fest: Park hours are Friday from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m., and Monday rom 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Western Massachusetts First Responder Safety Festival: Sunderland Elementary (Friday 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Hampden Public Safety Night Out & Firework Display at 85 Wilbraham Road (Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Popcorn Maze 2021: Red Fire Farm (Throughout October 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Mike’s Maze at Warner Farm: Sunderland (Friday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Pumpkin Patch Trolley: Connecticut Trolley Museum (Friday – Monday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- Rails to the Darkside: Connecticut Trolley Museum (Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.)
- 5th annual Food Truck Festival: 117 Main St, Indian Orchard (Saturday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)
- Fall Festival on the Common: Pittsfield (Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)
- Mission: Worthy Fall Fest at Buttery Brook Park in South Hadley (Saturday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Hatfield Bonfire: Join Trailer Trash, 80HD, and Holly Mae (Saturday at 5 p.m.)
- Flash Light Night in The Maze: The Apple Place on 540 Somers Road in East Longmeadow (Saturday 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Sturbridge Food Truck Festival and Craft Fair: Hamilton Rod and Gun Club (Saturday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.)
- Long Fall Weekend Fun!: Yankee Candle Village (Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- 18th Annual Antique Truck Show: Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport (Sunday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
From August to November you can pick from dozens of varieties of apples at a local orchard. There are more than 80 farms that offer pick your own apples in Massachusetts. From sweet to sour, the many types of apples provide fresh fruit or for baking in a pie!
Map: Find a Farm near you
22News has created a list of places to pick your own apples or pumpkins in western Massachusetts. Be sure to check ahead for hours and availability:
- Bashista Orchards: 160 East Street in Southampton
- Dickinson Farms: 134 South St. in Granby
- Fletcher Farm: 22 Gunn Road in Southampton
- Park Hill Orchard: 82 Park Hill Road in Easthampton
- Kielbasa Orchards: 290 Bay Road in Hadley
- Outlook Farm: 136 Main Road in Westhampton
- Sentinel Farm: 37 Cottage St. in Belchertown
- Echo Hill Orchards Winery & Distillery: 101 Wilbraham Road in Monson
- Phoenix Fruit Farm: 401 Mill Valley Rd. in Belchertown
- UMass Cold Spring Orchard: 391 Sabin Street in Belchertown
- Jameson’s High Meadow Farm: 410 Skyline Trail in Chester
- Quonquont Farm LLC: 9 North Street in Whately
- Cook’s Farm Orchard: 106 Haynes Hill Road in Brimfield
- Breezelands Orchards: 1791 Southbridge Road in Warren
- Ragged Hill Orchard: 94 John Gilbert Road in West Brookfield
- Hamilton Orchards: 25 West Street in New Salem
- Riiska Brook Orchard: 101 New Hartford Rd. in Sandisfield
- Brookfield Orchards: 12 Lincoln Road in North Brookfield
- Bear Swamp Orchard: 1209 B Hawley Rd. in Ashfield
MAP: Craft Beverages in Massachusetts
Many Massachusetts hard cider producers use local apples and pumpkins as well as local fruits featured in products. Search more than 180 craft beverage businesses with tasting rooms across the state. The map below displays craft beverage businesses with tasting rooms open to the public.
Craft Beverage Trails in Massachusetts:
- Berkshire Beer and Cider Trail
- Central Massachusetts Craft Beer Trail
- Central Massachusetts Wine Trail
- Coastal Wine Trail
- North East Cider Trail
- Valley Beer Trail
There are more than 40 breweries in western Massachusetts that craft ales and lagers, which many of them using locally grown and malted grains, fresh hops, and indigenous yeast strains.
- Abandoned Building Brewery, Easthampton
- Amherst Brewing Company, Amherst
- Barrington Brewery, Great Barrington
- Berkshire Brewing Company, South Deerfield
- Big Elm Brewing, Sheffield
- Brew Practitioners Brewery and Taproom, Agawam
- Brick and Feather Brewery, Turner Falls
- Bright Ideas Brewing, Northhampton
- Building 8 Brewing, North Adams
- Drunken Rabbit Brewing, South Hadley
- Element Brewing Company, Millers Falls
- Field Crest Brewing, Wilbraham
- Floodwater Brewing Company, Shelburne Falls
- Fort Hill Brewing, Easthampton
- Four Phantoms Brewing, Greenfield
- Great Awakening Brewing, Westfield
- High Horse, Amherst
- Hitchcock Brewing, Bernardston
- Holyoke Craft Beer, Holyoke
- Iron Duke Brewing, Ludlow
- Kismet Brewing Company, Westfield
- Leadfoot Brewing, Chicopee
- New City Brewery, Easthampton
- Northampton Brewery, Northampton
- Outlook Farm Brewery, Westhampton
- People’s Pint (Franklin County Brewing Co), Greenfield
- Pioneer Valley Brewing, Turners Falls
- Powder Hollow Brewing, South Deerfield
- Progression Brewing Company, Northampton
- Rustic Brewing Company, Springfield/Indian Orchard
- Scantic River Brewery, Hampden
- Sena Farm Brewery, Worthington
- Shire Breu-Hous, Dalton
- Skyline Beer Company, Westfield
- Stoneman Brewery, Colrain
- The Brewery at Four Star Farms, Northfield
- Tin Bridge Brewing, Westfield
- Tree House Brewing, Deerfield, Monson
- Two Week’s Notice Brewing, West Springfield
- Vanished Valley Brewing, Ludlow
- Wandering Star Brewing Company, Pittsfield
- Westfield River Brewing Company, Southwick
- White Lion Brewing Company, Springfield