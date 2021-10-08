Columbus Day weekend activities for families in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbus Day is a national holiday that commemorates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492, and occurs on Monday, October 11.

Are you looking for something to do during the Columbus Day weekend? 22News is working for you with a list of events being held in western Massachusetts.

From August to November you can pick from dozens of varieties of apples at a local orchard. There are more than 80 farms that offer pick your own apples in Massachusetts. From sweet to sour, the many types of apples provide fresh fruit or for baking in a pie!

22News has created a list of places to pick your own apples or pumpkins in western Massachusetts. Be sure to check ahead for hours and availability:

Many Massachusetts hard cider producers use local apples and pumpkins as well as local fruits featured in products. Search more than 180 craft beverage businesses with tasting rooms across the state. The map below displays craft beverage businesses with tasting rooms open to the public.

Craft Beverage Trails in Massachusetts:

There are more than 40 breweries in western Massachusetts that craft ales and lagers, which many of them using locally grown and malted grains, fresh hops, and indigenous yeast strains.