Comcast delays price increases in data plan until 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Comcast has announced they are delaying a price hike on their data cap until 2022.

This decision impacts the entire Northeast market. This puts a hold on a plan that would’ve cost customers an additional $10 for every 50 gigabytes of data used above the 1.2 Terabyte cap which would result in as much as $100 each month for the average consumer.

Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman was one of many local officials who passed a resolution opposing the cap.

“The internet has become more like a public utility and because of that we need more regulation in place to protect consumers from getting price gauged in the future,” Lederman told 22News.

Holyoke Councilor Rebecca Lisi and West Springfield Councilor Sean Powers also introduced resolutions against the cap.