CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some changes are coming to the 22News broadcast to improve your newscast experience.

22News has a sneak peek of what we have been working on in the news studio! Watch the video above to see the work.

The big reveal is coming soon!

Watch 22News on our website, over-the-air on channel 22.1, 28.1, on Comcast channels 5 & 822, on Charter channels 9 & 787, on DirecTV channel 22, on DISH channel 22. Watch The CW Springfield over-the-air on channel 22.2, 28.2, on Comcast channels 16 & 820, on Charter channels 13 & 788, and on DirecTV channel 23. You can find 22News on Berkshire Cable Channel 14/1204 or Channel 16/1204 (different parts of the county). ION over-the-air on channel 22.3, Court TV Mystery over-the-air channel 22.4.

Weekdays

Morning Newscast 4:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. Mass Appeal Lifestyle Show 11:00 a.m. – Noon Noon Newscast Noon – 1:00 p.m. Evening Newscast 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield 10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Nightly Newscast: 22News 11:00 p.m. – 11:35 p.m.

Saturday

Morning Newscast 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. Morning Newscast 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Evening Newscast 6:00 p.m. – 6:35 p.m. Nightly Newscast: The CW Springfield 10:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Nightly Newscast: 22News 11:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday