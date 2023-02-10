CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it is important to know what common Valentine’s Day dangers there are.

Knowing how to keep your pets safe on this holiday is a must. ASPCApro, which provides tools and resources for animal welfare professionals, has tips on how to keep your pet safe during the holiday.

Strings and Ribbons

Strings and ribbons on balloons or presents can be hurtful to animals because they can cause intestinal blockage if ingested.

Lilies

Lilies on Valentine’s Day are common because red means love while pink means admiration and romance. They are dangerous to animals they can cause kidney failure in cats.

Wine

Wine, which is often consumed on Valentine’s Day, can cause alcohol poisoning in pets.

Candy with Xylitol

Candy that contains Xylitol, which is categorized as sugar alcohol according to Healthline, can cause low blood sugar and liver problems in dogs.

Chocolate

A box of chocolates is often given as a gift on Valentine’s Day can cause gastrointestinal, neurologic, and heart problems in pets.

Bath bombs

Bath bombs can also cause gastrointestinal upset and sodium (salt) electrolyte imbalances in your pet.