GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday, multiple shredding events will occur across western Massachusetts.

Monson Savings Bank will be holding a free shredding event on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 136 West Street in Ware. Packaged refreshments and giveaways will be available at the event.

BankESB will be holding a free shredding event on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at 241 Northampton Street in Easthampton.

Freedom Credit Union will be holding a free shredding event on Saturday beginning at 9:10 a.m. at the Pioneer Valley Indoor Karting (10 West Street, West Hatfield). Another shredding event will begin at 11:00 a.m. at 74 Main Street in Greenfield. Members and non-members may bring up to five file boxes or paper bags (per vehicle) to these events.

Shredding events provide the chance for the community to have their sensitive documents shredded immediately.

Documents that would be in your best interest to keep include tax records, as experts say you should hold onto your tax records forever. They also say to keep home improvement receipts until you sell your home, and you should wait seven years to shred any other tax records, like tax-related receipts and canceled checks.

Experts suggest shredding certain documents to protect yourself from identity theft, such as credit card or utility bills as soon as they’re paid, as well as any bank statements, pay stubs, or medical bills that are a year old.