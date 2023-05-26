SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you were in the Mason Square area of Springfield Friday, you may have noticed a big celebration right outside Springfield Partners for Community Action.

It’s called Community Action Awareness Day and it’s about helping people learn about resources and services they might not have known they had access to. Food and music were all there for people to enjoy however, folks also had the chance to learn about services available to low-income people.

Springfield Partners for Community Action offers childcare, financial education, and weatherization opportunities. If there’s one thing executive director Paul Bailey wants people to take away from this event, it’s this, “There is help available. Agencies like Springfield Partners are around. We’re not the total answer but we can certainly get you to a point where you can maybe survive.”

Springfield Partners for Community Action was expecting to have hundreds come through Friday’s event. They plan to continue hosting the event every year.