HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year the Carlos Vega Fund for Social Justice honors one individual and this year it was well-known community activist and organizer Jon Weissman.

Weissman worked closely on many grassroots organizing activities with Carlos Vega and he devoted his life to fighting for social justice as Union President of the National Association of Letter Carriers to working with Jobs With Justice.

Many of Weissman’s former coworkers, friends, and family spoke about his impact at this annual fall event that keeps Vega’s legacy of compassion and social activism alive.

22News spoke with Weissman about what this award means to him, “I am thrilled, I feel like this is really a family gathering and you know how family ties are really important and that’s what I’m feeling is that this is my extended family.”

Weissman’s current efforts focus on passing a bill in Massachusetts to establish a single-payer health care system.