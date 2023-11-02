NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 2,000 pounds of unwanted prescription medication were collected during National Drug Take Back Day.

Locations across Hampshire and Franklin counties were open last Saturday for residents to discard unneeded medication for humans and pets. The sites included the police departments in Deerfield, Hadley, Leverett, and several others that provided a safe way to dispose of unwanted and unneeded drugs.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, a total of 2,568 pounds of drugs were collected which is significantly more than the 1,681 pounds collected in April. This year’s total is 4,249 pounds. In 2022, a total of 3,835 pounds were disposed of.

Since 2011, 71,584 pounds of drugs have been safely disposed of during Take Back Days and through permanent drug collection boxes stationed at area police departments.