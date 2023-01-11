SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Megan Burke of West Springfield has neem named president, and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts (CFWM).

Burke was a Director of Community Impact Grantmaking at Hartford Foundation for Public Giving for more than seven years. She was selected by a search conducted by Lindauer Associates, in partnership with the CFWM’s search committee.

Paul Murphy, CFWM’s Trustees Chair, said, “On behalf of the Trustees of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, I am excited to share the news that we have selected our next President and CEO and I am honored to welcome Megan Burke to the Foundation.

“As a resident of Western Mass, I am excited to be able to lead the well-respected Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts in advancing equity and opportunity for all residents of the Valley. This region has enormous potential to be an even more vibrant community with all residents enjoying access to high quality early childhood care, more affordable post-secondary education and training, and a more inclusive, creative economy. Throughout my professional career, I have seen what can happen when people come together to address seemingly intractable problems. I have been part of collective efforts that have resulted in a global ban on inhumane weapons, access to health care and education for LGBTQ+ residents of Nicaragua, and increased employment and food security for Greater Hartford residents. My work at the Hartford Foundation has demonstrated the critical role a community foundation can play in bringing people together, especially when that work is done inclusively. The Hartford Foundation has mobilized its resources to support efforts to shift power and promote more equitable economic and social mobility, including by opening its doors wider to effectively support smaller, and BIPOC-led nonprofit organizations. I am eager to bring my passion for this work to the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, building on its strong reputation and the progress its staff has made to ensure CFWM is serving all residents of our region,” Burke said.

In May, it was announced that Katie Allan Zobel would be transitioning out of the position that she has held for over 17 years, her official last day as president and CEO was September 30th.

Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts provides grants to nonprofit organizations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties. The Foundation manages an endowment of $250 million.

If you would like to donate, you can do it online, or you can send a check to the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, 333 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103.